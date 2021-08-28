Charles Gregory Alty, M.D.
Charles Gregory Alty, 60, of Lynchburg, VA went to be with God on August 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born on October 31, 1960, in Fall River, MA, Greg’s family moved to Lynchburg when he was age 6. He graduated E. C. Glass High School in 1978 and went to Duke University, where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in computer science. He later earned his M.D. at the Medical College of Virginia, where he remained for his residency in general surgery. From 1991-2005 and again from 2014-2020, Dr. Alty practiced general surgery in Lynchburg, also practicing in Winchester, VA from 2015-2020.
During his retirement from 2005-2013, he served as a missionary surgeon in Christian hospitals annually with World Medical Mission, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, for month-long trips to help rural communities in Africa, two weeks in Haiti following the earthquake in 2010, and one week in Pass Christian, MS after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He was awarded the “In the Footsteps of the Great Physician” recognition by World Medical Mission in 2017. Greg had a huge heart for this ministry, which he passed down to his son, Isaac, who accompanied him four times to Africa.
Greg’s Christian service extended to the congregation of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, Children’s Church teacher, Sunday school teacher, Bible club leader, handbell player, and chaperone on youth mission trips and yearly summer retreats. Greg loved Jesus and studied the Bible faithfully with groups of Christian brothers. His favorite chapter in the Bible was Genesis 3, which describes the fall of humanity and our desperate need for a Savior, Jesus Christ.
Greg also served the community as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts. He led a Cub Scout den locally in Pack 7 and served regionally on the Council Executive Board for the Blue Ridge Mountains Council, leading in the position of District Chairman. When Isaac became a Boy Scout in Troop 7, Greg participated in hikes, camping trips, and as a chaperone for a Philmont trek, a National Jamboree, and a Northern Tier Adventure trek. Greg completed his Wood Badge leadership training and was awarded the Silver Beaver for service by the Council.
Above all, Greg loved his family deeply and was happiest when spending time with his loved ones. Whether he was sitting on the beach, riding motorcycles, or enjoying a good meal around the table, Greg loved being in the company of the those closest to him. He will be dearly missed by them all. Greg is survived by his wife, Lisa Trevey Alty, his son, Isaac Gregory Alty and Isaac’s wife, Jill, of Boston, MA, and his parents, Charles M. Alty and Antoinette P. Alty, of Lynchburg. Additional survivors include his siblings: Jeffery S. Alty of Naples, FL; Jon C. Alty and wife, Kim, of Fredericksburg, VA; and Jenifer A. Massie and husband, David, of Lynchburg; his brother in-law Thomas S. Trevey and wife, Helen, of Richmond, VA; his sister-in-law, Julie D. Trevey, and husband, Olen Crane, of Richmond, VA, and his much-loved nephews and nieces.
A private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. Because of the current COVID situation, no public service will be held at this time, and a celebration of life service will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to one of these organizations he served: Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA; Blue Ridge Mountains Council of the Boy Scouts of America; or World Medical Mission.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
