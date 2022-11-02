Charles H. Gutberlet Jr. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Charles H Gutberlet Jr., recently of Winchester, VA, died at Bellaire at Stone Port Senior Care home in Harrisonburg, VA.
Charlie was born in Baltimore, MD, on the 4th of March, 1929, to Charles H. Gutberlet Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Codd Gutberlet. Before his first birthday, the family moved to PA, finally settling in Norwood. He was a member of St. Gabriel parish and attended the school, grades 1-8. He attended high school at Archmere Academy in Wilmington, DE, as a day student and then attended Villanova University in Villanova, PA, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1955.
He returned to Baltimore for his first job with Greiner Engineering and continued his studies in Structural Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. From that point forward, Charlie considered Baltimore to be his hometown.
He married M. Regina Gossman, Jean, on the 1st of June, 1957, at The Shrine of the Little Flower, in Baltimore, MD. They had three children; Lisa (1961), Daryl (1963) and Charlie (1966). After working at various engineering firms, Charlie got a job with the Shockey Company and the family moved to Winchester, VA, in 1976.
In 1980, Charlie took a job with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With them, he moved with Jean and his son, Charlie, to Saudi Arabia in 1984 and then to Frankfurt, Germany, in 1986. Charlie and family returned to Winchester in 1987 where he continued to work for ‘The Corps’, finally moving with Jean to Falls Church, VA, in 1990 to work at The Corps’ Headquarters in Washington, DC. He and Jean retired back to Winchester in 2003 and continued to live first in Stonebrook, then on Sterling Drive and finally at The Village at Orchard Ridge. They had very recently moved to Bellaire at Stone Port, Harrisonburg, VA.
Charlie always loved being outside, sports, having a project and taking great interest in his children. These interests were instilled in Charlie as a young boy, where he excelled at his time in the Boy Scouts of America, rising to the rank of Eagle Scout.
His penchant for living an active life led to the children becoming involved in 4-H and various projects with sheep, chickens, rabbits and vegetables to name a few. Charlie, therefore, also became very interested and involved with these things. He gave a lot of time to the 4-H clubs that the children were in and also with the many fairs, sporting events, and competitions they attended.
Charlie also loved to travel. He always took the family on fun vacations to the beach or to the mountains. As the children got older, they travelled further afield…Arizona, Spain, and Austria to name a few places. His job with ‘The Corps’ allowed him and Jean to take advantage of travelling literally “around-the-world” several times while also living overseas.
Charlie is survived by Jean, his beloved wife of 65 years, Lisa Gauntlett of Beckington, England, Daryl Puffinburger of Winchester, VA , and Charles H. Gutberlet,III of Grottoes, VA. He is also survived by five grandchildren (Sam, Kyle, Heidi, Joseph, and Emma) and one great-granddaughter (Stella).
A visitation will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a Mass of Christian Burial the following day on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore, MD.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute contribution gift can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/) or to your local Hospice program.
