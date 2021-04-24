Charles H. Krause
Charles Henry Krause, 87, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Krause was born September 8, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late Carl Frederick Krause and Margaret Smith Krause.
A veteran of the U. S. Army, he served during the Korean War. He later worked as an aircraft fueler.
He enjoyed farming and spent his days in the fields; an avid horseman he enjoyed competing in cutting events as well as bull riding in his earlier years. He attended Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester.
He married Regina “Dinah” Shubert Krause on June 5, 1965 in Washington, DC.
Surviving are his wife, her aunt, Patricia Cabaniss of Frederick County, VA; his sister, Catherine Mallory of Scottsdale, AZ; brother-in-law, Thomas E. Shubert (Sharon); sister-in-law, Sharon Supernor (Frank) all of Manassas, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.