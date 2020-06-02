Charles Henry Smallwood, Sr., age 75, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born Monday, August 7, 1944 in Winchester, Virginia he was the son of the late Charles B. and the late Mary Catherine (Lunsford) Smallwood.
Charles was a mechanic in the HVAC industry for more than 35 years and was an inspector for Loudoun County. He was a volunteer firefighter for Loudoun County for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his son Charles Henry Smallwood, Jr. of Leesburg, VA; daughter Wanda (wife of Tim) Carter of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren: Brittany Carter, Katrina Peach, Daniel Smallwood, Travis Smallwood and Rachel Smallwood; great grandson Dylan; a brother Paul (husband of Belinda) Smallwood of Fort Royal, VA and his friend/partner Patsy Cross.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann (Cooper) Smallwood in 2003 and by two sisters: Dorothy Thompson and Betty Thompson.
A graveside service will be held at Leesburg Union Cemetery at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
