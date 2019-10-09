Charles Herbert "Charlie" Clevenger, 98, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Clevenger was born in 1920 in Berryville, Virginia, son of the late Herbert and Hattie Clevenger. He graduated from Clarke County High School and was a WWII veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Clevenger was an accomplished carpenter, having worked on many government contracts. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #3572, where he was a 4th Degree Knight, a member of Shawnee Ruritan Club, Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, and Virginia Wildflower Society. Mr. Clevenger was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
His wife, Winifred Clevenger, whom he married in 1997 preceded him in death. Mr. Clevenger's first wife, Thelma Clevenger, preceded him in death in 1995.
Surviving are children, Karen Angela Parr and Charles E. Clevenger; stepchildren, Kitty Kraemer (Jeff), Anne Hack, and Joe O'Rear (Linda); many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Mr. Clevenger was preceded in death by sisters, Helen and Dorothy, and brother, William.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601, Evans Childrens Home, 330 E. Leicester Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, Knights of Columbus Valley Chapter, 519 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
