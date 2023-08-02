Charles Iden Willis “Buddy”
Charles Iden “Buddy” Willis, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 28, 2023, the same day as his mother’s birthday.
Buddy was born February 11, 1936, in Clarke County, VA, son of the late James Edward and Mary Magdalene (Lanham) Willis. He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1955. He was active in the FFA, serving as President during his time there. Buddy was also active in sports, and this passion continued into adulthood. He played both fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball and was inducted into the Winchester Fast-pitch Softball Hall of Fame. Buddy also enjoyed gardening and shared his garden bounty with everyone who would visit. Buddy loved people, and because of that love, chose the perfect career as a salesman. He worked for a few different companies before owning his own business, Buddy’s, Inc.
Buddy was an active member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the United Methodist Men’s Fellowship. He was involved in all aspects of his church life, including worship and community service projects, such as starting the Potato Patch and making apple butter. In his final years, he continued to participate by sharing jokes and riddles in the church’s monthly newsletter.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, whom he married on October 12, 1957; daughters, Denise, Donna and Deanna; grandchildren, Matthew Anderson (Ashley), David Werdebaugh (Sarah), Amanda Simmers, Tucker Simmers (Cheyanne), and Charles Simmers; great-grandchildren, Landon and Addison Anderson and Avery and TJ Simmers; and his sister, Charlotte Mae Willis Elms.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Yvonne Willis Orndorff; and brothers, Pete, Raymond and Herbert Willis.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 12pm, with a service to follow at 1:30pm, both held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pastor Steve Melester will officiate. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Buddy to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA 22656 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
