Charles J. “Chuckie” Renner, Jr., 69, of Winchester, died Monday, January 3, 2022.
Mr. Renner was born December 6, 1952, in Winchester, the son of the late Charles J. Renner Sr. and Hilda Kline Renner. He worked for 32 years at Rich Foods. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 824 and the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club.
He married Sandra K. Renner on October 20, 1993, in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Brandon Heath Darr and wife Heather of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Ricky E. Renner of Winchester; and two grandchildren, Emma Darr and Brandon Lee Darr. He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Erica Kay Darr.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring.
