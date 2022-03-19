Charles J. “Chuckie” Renner Jr. Charles J. “Chuckie” Renner Jr., 69, of Winchester, died Monday, January 3, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Charles W. Franks officiating. Chuckie would love it if everyone dressed casually for the service and reception. A reception will follow the service at the Eagles Club, 700 Baker Lane in Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.