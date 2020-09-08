Charles James Snapp
Charles James Snapp, 80, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Snapp was born in 1940, in Frederick County, Virginia, the son of the late Frances Gertrude and Charles Lester Snapp. Mr. Snapp was a retired Park Caretaker with Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department.
Mr. Snapp attended Redland United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, Virginia. He was a former member of Mount Williams Coon Hunt Club and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed farming, making hay, horses, donkeys, and cows. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
His wife, Thelma Lucille Heishman Snapp, whom he married on May 2, 1960, preceded him in death.
Surviving is his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Snapp Ott (Steve) of Frederick County, VA; sons, Charles James Snapp, Jr. (Tammy) and Michael Lee Snapp (Stacy) all of Frederick County, VA; grandchildren, Kristle Snapp of Hershey, PA, Cody Snapp (Kelsie) of Martinsburg, WV, Jonathon Ott (Shannon) of Winchester, VA, Zachary Ott of Berkeley Springs, WV, Cameron Ott, Jennifer Snapp and Justin Snapp all of Frederick County, VA; great grandchildren, Levi Snapp of Martinsburg, WV, Skylar Wotring of Gore, VA, and Luke Snapp of Martinsburg, WV.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother Richard Lee Snapp.
The family will receive friend on Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m., at
Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Omps Funeral home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
