Charles “John” Martin
Charles “John” Martin, 81, of Winchester, VA, passed away at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV, with his family by his side, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mr. Martin was born May 25, 1941, in Hagerstown, MD, son of the late Earl Thomas and Emma Susan Ambrose Martin. John served his country in the US Army. He had several different businesses that he owned and operated which included amateur radios, CB radios, a gun shop and finally an HVAC company, from which he eventually retired from. John was a member of the American Legion, Amateur Radio, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the NRA. His greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
John married Linda Adams Martinon June 24, 1973, in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife he is survived by his sons, John Wesley Martin (Jessica) of Winchester, James Martin of Martinsburg, and Parrish Martin of Jacksonville, FL; daughters, DeeAnna Presgraves (Larry) of Cross Junction, VA, Roxanna Grimes (Jamie) of Cross Junction, Gidget Smallwood of Winchester, and Cary Jo Martin of Winchester; grandchildren, Bradley Presgraves (Brooke), Chase Presgraves, Amber Grimes, Brett Grimes, Ryann, Reagan, Reese and Raelyn Martin; great-grandchild, Raine Harper Presgraves; brother, Gary Martin (Rose); sister-in-law, Pat Martin; many nieces, nephews and his beloved fur babies, Noodle and Honey.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Martin, and grandchildren, Jason Presgraves and Ren Martin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be Friday, September 23 at 1:00 at Jones Funeral Home with Dan Clarke officiating, burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Wesley Martin, James Martin, Parrish Martin, Brad Presgraves, Chase Presgraves, Jamie Grimes, and Larry Presgraves. Honorary pallbearer will be Milton McInturff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
