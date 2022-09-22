Charles Joseph Bennsky
Charles Joseph Bennsky, age 86, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Charles (Chuck) was born on January 28, 1936, in District Heights, MD, son of the late George M. and Gladys Fisher Bennsky. Chuck was a veteran of the US Air Force and a Korean War veteran. He retired from the federal government in 1995. After retirement he spent many years traveling up and down the East Coast with his best friends Bob and Betty Dubuque. The past eight years of his life he was a resident and was cared for by staff at The Willows of Meadow Branch and received additional support through the Veterans Home Based Primary Care Team.
Chuck’s passions were almost anything sports related but he was a loyal fan of the Washington Nationals and the Washington Redskins. He also loved watching old movies and television sitcoms.
He is survived by a twin brother, Paul Bennsky (Annapolis, MD); a sister, Marty Gainer (South Carolina), and a beloved son, Charles Jr. (Laurel, MD).
A memorial service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12:00 pm with Rev. Vernon Bray officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.