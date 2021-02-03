Charles K. Devereux, Jr.

Charles Kemp (Bub) Devereux, Jr. died January 30, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1949, in Washington, DC, the first of Dolores and Kemp Devereux's eight children. Early infant illnesses caused Bub to have some lifelong challenges. But he lived life well.
Bub attended St. Coletta School (now the Cardinal Cushing School) in Hanover, MA for 10 years. After graduation, Bub worked for his father, a lifelong partnership that began with Bub delivering televisions for his father's store, and concluded years later with helping out on the family farm. Bub also worked with his brother, Tony, delivering firewood and helping with fence building.
But work did not define Bub. What made him happy was watching tv, listening to music and reading newspapers. Coffee, money and family were his favorite things in life, probably in that order. His biggest joy was being with people. Bub loved attending parties, going out to dinner, even getting his hair cut, as long as he did not have to pay for it.
A true extrovert, Bub would shake hands with the customers behind him at the grocery store, ask a clerk how his day was going, and wave to people on the street.
Family and friends were amused and amazed by Bub's wit and recall. He could invent stories about himself that were equally entertaining. To know Bub meant you have countless Bub stories. These are priceless.
Bub is survived by five siblings: Dorette (Cookie) Trahan; Kathleen Devereux; Brooke Anthony (Tony) Devereux; Anne Marie Sempeles; and Claire Boyd; two brothers-in-law: Larry Long and Bob Boyd; sixteen nieces and nephews; and 20 great nieces and nephews (and one more due in March). He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as two sisters; Diane Devereux Long and Joan Payette Devereux.
The family wishes to thank Jim Edmonds and George (Willie) Rankin of Edmonds House for their considerate care of Bub; the staff at Godfrey House for their years of caring for Bub; and to those many caregivers in our home years ago who helped with Bub.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for February 12th at 2 pm at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cardinal Cushing School, 405 Washington St., Hanover, MA 02339 (cushingcenters.org); or the NW Works Inc., 3085 Shawnee Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 (nwworks.com).
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.