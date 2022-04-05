Charles L. Mayes "Larry"
Charles Lawrence Mayes, 75, of Winchester, Virginia died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Mayes was born September 14, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Charles Emmett Mayes and Gay Justine Pitta Mayes.
He worked for Rubbermaid in quality control for 27 years. He later worked as an engineer for Melnor for 26 years.
He loved his grandchildren. He was an avid fan of all sports.
He married Judy Tomblin on June 17, 1968 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Melinda Hillyard (Mark) and Jodee Reid (David), all of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Lauren, Jordan, Ashton, Devin and a great-grandson, Makai; a brother, Jerry Mayes (Helen) of California and a niece, Christina Mayes.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service will begin at 11:00 A. M. with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hillyard, David Reid, Jacob Hillyard, Devin Reid, Wayne Crim, and Jeff Bracken.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
