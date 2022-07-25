Charles L. Tinsman “Larry”
Charles Larry Tinsman, 76, of Winchester, Virginia died Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Tinsman was born May 6, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late John Melvin Tinsman and Reva Lucille Taylor Tinsman.
For 11 years, he enjoyed working and interacting with customers and fellow employees at Shen-Valley Flea Market.
He married Ella Barnette on April 17, 1965 in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Lisa Royston (Larry) of Berryville, VA and Mary Borror (Jeremie) of Winchester, VA; a son, Charles Tinsman of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Melvin Tinsman (Barbara) of Middletown, VA and Randy Tinsman (Mary Louise) of Martinsburg, WV; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P. M. and a funeral service will follow at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Evangelist Joe Lewis. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Rob Nichols, Terry Carlyle, Billy Royston, Clarence Waddell, Jake Waddell, Tony Rutherford, and Ryan Eshleman.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
