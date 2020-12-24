Charles Lee “Chuck” Newlin
Charles Lee “Chuck” Newlin, 74, of Winchester, VA died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.
Chuck was born September 4, 1946, in Winchester, the son of the late Wise John Pendleton Newlin and Virginia Helen Mahoney Newlin. He married Florence Marie Largent on March 17, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion in Winchester. Chuck worked as a barber and then in the US Navel Yards until his retirement in 1980.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Marie Malick (Kenneth) and Dorothy Lee Newlin; his son Charles Edward Newlin (Angie); three grandchildren, Ricki Lea Brown (Justin Erp, Sr.), Christopher Feathers, and Skyler Newlin; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Barnett, Alexis Erp, Justin Erp, Jr., and Braden Erp. Along with his wife of 51 years, Florence, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Stacey and John Newlin.
There will a visitation on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. John Stelzl officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
