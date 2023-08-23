OBIT_Charles_Linden_Ludwick_130199-2

Charles Linden Ludwick

Charles Linden Ludwick Charles Linden Ludwick, 68, of Frederick County, VA died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Surviving is his wife, Fe Serrano Ludwick.

Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

