Charles M. “Chuck” Barnard
Charles Martin “Chuck” Barnard, 69, of Winchester, VA, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his home.
Chuck was born on March 8, 1954 in Elk Garden, WV, the son of the late George Kenneth and Alma Mae Paugh Barnard. He was a 1972 graduate of Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, MD. He worked for Rich Products for 35+ years in Winchester, Town of Berryville in Berryville, VA and a delivery driver for Auto Zone in Winchester. He was a member of the Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Winchester, VA. Chuck loved to read and spend time with his family.
Chuck married Eura “Darlene” Sherman Barnard on July 1, 1977 in Winchester, VA. Darlene died on December 16, 2016.
Surviving is a son: Brandon L. Barnard of Winchester, VA; a daughter: Shanna Donivan and a special son-in-law: Jason of Capon Bridge, WV; a sister: Suzette “Peep” Harold of Kitzmiller, MD; five grandchildren: Sydney (Jeremy), Chaz, Mazie (Michael), Logan & Grant and two great-grandchildren: Owen & Atlas.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Barnard and a sister: Alma “Sis” Hardesty.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at the Mountain View Assembly of God near Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Phil Roby. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1-2 PM.
