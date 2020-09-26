Funeral services and the celebration of life for Charles M. (Jock) Rosenberger were held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Blackshear, Georgia.
Dr. Bill Young and Reverend Carlton Ring conducted the meaningful Christian service paying tribute to this dedicated Christian, a man who was loved by all who knew him. Andrew Rosenberger, Jock's son, delivered an inspiring eulogy about what a great father Jock was to his children.
Charles M. (Jock) Rosenberger, age 78, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Jock was born on February 27, 1942 in Winchester, VA to loving parents Richard (Dick) and Dora (Grim) Rosenberger. Jock was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Nancy (Keith) Rosenberger and their daughter, Meredith Kaye Rosenberger.
Jock grew up in Winchester, VA and graduated from John Handley High School. After his graduation he attended the Air Force Academy, Class of 1964. He graduated from the University of Richmond and The T.C. Williams School of Law, University of Richmond where he received a law degree. He had a successful career practicing law for CSX Corporation for 34 years. He was a member of the Bar of the Commonwealth of VA for 50 years.
Jock was active in the CSX Officers Club serving as Past President. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear, GA where he served as Chairman of Operation Christmas Child for several years and served on the Building Committee. He was an active member of Bible Study Sunday School Class. He loved to travel and enjoyed traveling extensively after his retirement. Jock was an avid sports fan particularly of his beloved Philadelphia Phillies, New York Giants, Air Force Academy Falcons and Richmond Spiders. Jock was a wonderful family man that loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Lairsey Rosenberger of Waycross, his son, Andrew (Andy) Rosenberger of Jacksonville, FL, step-daughter, Nikkie Koulianos Lancaster of Glen St. Mary, FL. Four (4) grandchildren, Charlie Rosenberger, Anna Belle Rosenberger of Peachtree City, GA, Robert Lancaster (Katie Smith), Marca (Paul) Dekle all of Jacksonville, FL. Eight (8) Great- Grand Children Markham, Ava, Emma, Chloe and Paisley Lancaster, Nicholas, Will, and Peytlin Dekle and his loving extended family of brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law including a host of nieces and nephews, special cousins of Winchester, VA, special friends from college, Bill Coogan, Larry Boppe, Russ Potts, and the 7th Squadron from the Air Force Academy Class of 1964.
Honorary Pallbearers were Members of the Retired CSX Officer's Club and The Bible Study Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Blackshear, Georgia, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, or Samaritan's Purse (Operation Christmas Child), Boone, North Carolina.
Condolences may be made on the web site at Miles-Odum Funeral, Waycross, Georgia.
