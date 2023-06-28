Charles N. Beeler Jr.
Charles N. Beeler Jr., 88, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born August 6, 1934, in Strasburg, VA, the son of Charles N. Beeler Sr., and Pearl Bowers Beeler.
Charles retired from working at Lamar Sloan Ford as the service manager. He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Highland Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.
Charles married Peggy Ann McKee on November 21, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD.
He is survived by his wife Peggy; three children, William Boyd Beeler (Marie), Julia Ann Beeler Boyce (Toby), and Peggy Ann Beeler Sattler (Paul), all of Winchester; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Earl Lee Bowers.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. All who attend the visitation and service are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to Highland Food Pantry.
A funeral will be held Saturday July 1, 2023, at 11:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with the Rev. Charlie Franks and the Rev. Jonathan Boynton officiating.
Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial park.
