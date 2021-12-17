Charles Pritchard Wilson, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Envoy of Winchester.
Willie was born in 1934 in Staunton, VA, to the late Donivan Sr. and Adele Wilson. He was a family man who ran a successful business and took care of everyone and his family. Willie loved the Redskins and NASCAR, his favorite driver being Tony Stewart. He enjoyed tent camping with his children in Cape Hatteras and went to Kings Dominion every year to try out the latest roller coaster. Willie was proud to say he climbed Old Rag into his 60s. He liked to metal detect around his house, read anything about WWII and enjoyed John Handley High School football.
He married Sandra Lee Carrier, his wife of 65 years, on December 16, 1955, in Rossville, Georgia.
Willie is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Kimberley Filbert (Robert), Tamara Whitacre (Buddy), Patrick Wilson and Mark Wilson (Tracy); 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Shirley Jenkins Wilson; sons, Charles “Chuck” and Christopher “Chris” Wilson; brothers, Donivan Jr. and Fred Wilson.
A visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 12pm to 2pm with a funeral service at 2pm, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Rev. C. Steven Melester.
Memorial contributions in Willie’s memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.