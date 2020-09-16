Charles Paige “Butch” Mallory
Butch was born in Winchester , December 27, 1944 to Charles B. Mallory and Nancy Brill Mallory Edwards.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy. Butch loved everything about automobiles and became a top-rated mechanic working for Ford Motor Dealerships throughout his career. He worked for Rose Auto of Fredericksburg until August of this year.
Butch also worked for Jerry’s Tire and Auto of Winchester while living in Winchester. He was an inspiration to all of his family and friends. After becoming a bi-lateral amputee and being a patient in the Martinsburg Veterans Hospital for over a year, he went back there and became a Volunteer who was determined to give back what he had so graciously received. He left his mark on the hearts of people he met there and always had a smile for the patients he helped.
Butch was preceded in death by his precious sister Judith Mallory Reynard, his nephew Tony Reynard and his niece Cheryl, his own daughter Timothea “Timmie” Mallory, his children’s mother Diane “Deana” Mallory, his parents Charles Mallory and Nancy Edwards and his stepfather George Washington “Fat Rabbit” Edwards.
The love of his life was his family and his grandchildren. Surviving him is his daughter, Christine Mallory Altman, her husband Paul and children Brian Altman, Geoffrey Mallory (wife Justine Nguyen), Emily Altman, and William “Gage” Diener. Also surviving is his son, Charles “Bubba” Mallory, Jr., his wife Rachael and children, Damien and Dillon Mallory, Boston and Isabelle Knight. He is also survived by granddaughters, Jordan, Deena, Samantha and Amanda (Timmie’s daughters).
He leaves behind his brother-in-law Donald Reynard and great-nephew Dylan Reynard and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will dearly miss him.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep services private. They ask, in lieu of flowers, please reach out to help someone in need. That is what Butch would do.
