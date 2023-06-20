Charles Philip McFall Charles Philip McFall passed away May 29, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. Born December 19, 1963, in Torrance, California, he is the youngest son of Clifford D. McFall. He is survived by his oldest sisters, Shirley Main and Kathleen Satterfield. In his younger years, Charles was often seen in Leesburg’s Village Lanes practicing his bowling skills and he became a very skilled bowler. Charles lived with his companion of twenty-two years, Shirley Anderson of Winchester, VA, and worked for many years at the Winchester Walmart until his retirement.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
