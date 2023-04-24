Charles Ratliff Henkle
Charles Ratliff Henkle, 83, passed from this life to the next Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Winston-Salem , North Carolina, following a life of service filled with dear friends and a loving family.
Chuck was born April 28, 1939, in Richlands, Virginia, the son of the late Robert and Virginia Johnson Henkle. Following high school, he attended Virginia Military Institute then served in the Air Force as a cartographer stationed in England. Chuck went on to serve in the federal government for over 30 years with the US Geological Survey. While a cartographer with the USGS, he traveled extensively including two expeditions to Antarctica in 1968 and 1983. Henkle Peak, Antarctica, bears his name. His work included mapping there as well in Alaska monitoring glacial recession and in Florida where he helped develop technology to determine water levels in the Everglades.
In retirement, he enjoyed serving with CCAP, the Lions Club of Stephens City, and in various capacities with Stephens City United Methodist Church. Chuck spent time making furniture and many frames for his wife's paintings. He enjoyed spending time with friends at gatherings and with family whenever he could and was especially proud of his two granddaughters.
Along with his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his brother, Hugh Henkle, and wife, Dorothy Henkle. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Henkle of Winston-Salem, NC, and Cynthia Bowman of Strasburg; and granddaughters, Grace Bowman of Savannah, GA, and Abby Wildman of Winston-Salem.
A celebration of life will be held at Stephens City United Methodist Church at 2:00 on Friday, April 28, 2023.
