Charles Richard “Dick” Legge
Charles Richard “Dick” Legge, 86, of Middletown, VA passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at his residence.
A memorial service for Dick will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Middletown Vol. Fire & Rescue Co. 12, 7855 Main St., Middletown, VA, with Rev. Mary Lock and Rev. Clay Knick officiating.
Dick was born in Frederick County, VA, on July 23, 1936, a son of the late John Woodrow Legge Sr. and the late Gertrude Mildred Boyce Legge. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and life member of the Middletown Vol. Fire and Rescue Co. 12 where he held various offices including 29 years as president. Dick was named the 1999 Middletown Citizen of the Year. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved his family, the Middletown Vol. Fire and Rescue Co. 12 and the Town of Middletown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings John Woodrow Legge Jr., James D. Legge, Faye Wallace, and Douglas C. Legge.
Survivors include his wife, Anne O’Leary Legge; his children, Lisa Legge Beauchamp and Tracy Legge Madagan; his grandchildren, Megan Bowers (Adam), Katie Fauver (Matthew), and Carrie Plummer (Timmy); his great-grandchildren, Abigail Bowers, Ella Plummer, Leah Bowers, Emersyn Plummer, and Jacob Charles Fauver; his siblings, Patricia “Pat” Holtzman, Robert E. Legge, David A. Legge, Michael T. Legge, and Joy D. Legge along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Middletown Vol. Fire and Rescue Co. 12 and Leslie Morefield.
Memorials may be made to Middletown Vol. Fire and Rescue Co. 12, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
Stover Funeral Home and Funeral Home, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Charles Richard “Dick” Legge.
