Charles Richard Merritt, 70, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
A funeral service for Mr. Merritt will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Richard Fosdick and Rev. Jeff Dillon officiating. Mr. Merritt will be laid to rest at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA at a later date.
Charles Richard Merritt was born in Columbia, Mississippi on March 19, 1949 a son of the late Shelby Hershel and Juanita Marie Waller Merritt. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served three tours in Vietnam and was a member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church in Winchester, VA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Merritt.
Survivors include his children, Daniel R. Merritt and wife Ravyn of Summit Point, WV; Abigail L. Mendy and husband Ousman of Bunker Hill, WV and Stephen M. Merritt and wife Angelica of Oregon; his grandchildren, Makenzie Merritt, Carter Merritt, Amaris Shifflett, Kayleigha Mendy, Kayden Mendy and Makayla Mendy; his siblings David Merritt of Columbia, Mississippi and Evelyn Merritt of Madison, VA.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Merritt.
