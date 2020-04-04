Charles Riley Haines
Mr. Charles Riley Haines, age 77, of Murphy Hwy Blairsville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday March 26, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mr. Haines was born on June 8, 1942(one of triplets) in Winchester, VA., the son of the late Howard H. Haines and the late Hazel Bartholow Haines.
He was a veteran of the US Army of the Vietnam War.
Charles owned and operated the House of Mauney Antiques in Blairsville for over seven years. His passion was collecting antiques and refinishing furniture. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Coffman Haines in 1986.
Mr. Haines was of the Presbyterian faith.
Surviving Mr. Haines are two sons and one daughter in law, Steven and Cacee Sexton of Young Harris, Phillip Haines of Blairsville, two daughters and sons in law, Mary and Bruce Williams of AZ., Jackie and Brett Anderson of AZ., two brothers, Philip Haines and Doug Haines both of Winchester, VA., grandchildren, Cayleigh Kenner, Michael Sexton and six other grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date and interment will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA., where he will rest next his beloved wife Lois.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.
You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
