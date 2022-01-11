Charles Rimel Craun, 86, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Charles was born September 7, 1935, in Augusta County, VA, to the late Ethel Naomi Rimel Craun and Charles Randolph Craun. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Communications from DeVry University and served our country in both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, the latter of which was his love. Charles was owner/operator of Valley Two–Way, Inc. of Winchester for over 40 years. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Strasburg Moose Lodge, and a founding and lifetime member of the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Charles was a man of few words, but when he did speak it was always profound.
He married Lois Rebecca Himelright on February 3, 1958, in Hagerstown, MD. He was a role model who exemplified care, love, and faith, which he demonstrated continuously throughout his 63 years of marriage.
Charles is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Tammy “Tami” Craun Brown (Jerry); and son, Randolph “Randy” Craun (Debbie), all of Winchester; grandchildren, Heather Brown Lester (Kyle) of Columbus, OH, Alexandra “Xandra” Brown Taylor (Brandon) of Stephens City, VA, Gabriella “Bella” Craun Quagliano (Johnny), and Trilby Rebecca Brown (fiancé, Patrick Lawall), all of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Emerson James Lester, Brinley Grace Taylor, Henry Alexander Taylor, and Declan Benjamin Lester; and brother, William “Bill” Craun (Rebecca) of Strasburg, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marcelene Strosnider, and brother-in-law, Jim Strosnider.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm with a service the following day, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 VanFossen St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Rd., Mt. Sidney, VA 24667.
