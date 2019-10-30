Charles Robert “Bobby” Jackson, 87, of Winchester VA died Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Bobby was born September 12, 1932 in Winchester the Son of Gilmer and Della Maxfield Jackson. Bobby was in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and worked for Plumly Flooring for over 47 years before his retirement. He played fast pitch softball and is in the Winchester Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed riding his bike, and rode over 28,000 miles in his lifetime.
Bobby married Shelva M. “Bridget” Jackson (Milburn) in White Hall Virginia on June 12, 1981.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children David “Randy” (Candy) Jackson of Clear Brook VA, Robert “Rick” (Sherri) Jackson of Winchester, Thomas “Tom” (Missy) Jackson of Winchester, his brother William “Billy” Jackson, and three grandchildren; Amy Jackson Lowers (Andrew), Matthew Jackson, and Helen Reinhardt (Chris). Bobby was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother Richard Jackson and his sisters Esta Scothorn and Selene Swiggett.
The family will receive friends Thursday October 31, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be David Jackson, Robert Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Amy Jackson Lowers, and James Brown.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
