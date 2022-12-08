Charles S. Darr Jr.
Charles S. Darr Jr., 64, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after suffering long-term illness. He was born in Winchester on Oct. 24, 1958, where he has been a long-term resident.
On Nov. 28, 1981, he married Linda Phillips Darr who survives. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Shirley Hartley Bennington and Bruce Bennington who reside in Stephens City; his sisters, Sherian (Mark) Denisar, who reside in Reedville, VA, and Pam Waldie who resides in Charles Town, WV; his brothers, Dennis (Kim) Darr who resides in Winchester and Butch Kesner who resides in Conroe, TX.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles S. Darr Sr.
He had numerous nieces & nephews as well as great-nieces & great-nephews whom he loved, but he could not get enough of his 4th cousin, Allyson, who he loved like a grandbaby. He loved his family with all of his being, all meant the world to him. He also loved his dogs, Princess & Peanut.
He had a diehard personality and was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He had been disabled for many years and had become a homebody so he kept the home in order while supporting his working wife and, on occasion, he lovingly baked her a cake. He loved watching NASCAR and football as well as game night with his cousin Russell & his wife Vicki. He also enjoyed his fish aquarium until it became too much to keep up with.
A memorial service is being held on Sat. Dec. 17, 2022 at 11am by Pastor Steve Melester at Burnt Presbyterian Church, located at 168 Burnt Church Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
In lieu of flowers, to help cover medical expenses, donations can be made to Linda Darr, 506 Braeburn Dr. Winchester, VA 22601.
