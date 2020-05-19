Charles S. “Stan” Carbery, 90, passed into the hands of our Lord, May 18, 2020.
Born in upstate New York, Charlie, proved himself a hero many times during his lifetime. In his early years he worked to bring money home to help his father support their family. He continues his heroics during the Korean War in combat. He was awarded with not one, but two Purple Hearts, each time reporting back to duty to defend his country. He received other awards and rose to the rank of First Sargent of his Company and served with a battle field commission to Captain until his return home. Stan, as many close to him called him, was a born leader. Upon returning from the War he returned to Allied Chemical in Syracuse, retiring as an Executive. He worked as an executive in the area of Safety before moving to Buffalo to serve as a plant Manager for PVS Chemical. His heroics and leadership were not isolated to his work life. Building several of our family’s homes, he would remark that he liked to “work with his hands.” Although, his hard work brought him financial success, it didn’t change Stan. He was always available to help his family or provide words of encouragement. When some may comment that someone was working a minimum wage job, Stan would just comment that it was “good, honest work.” He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and foster father to 72 children. He was always available to offer great advice until tragedy struck in 2006 when he was subjected to a major stroke. This wonderfully talented man, a prolific reader, could no longer read or communicate well orally, he spent several years in Buffalo, New York, with his loving wife, before moving to Winchester, Virginia under the care of his loving daughter.
Charlie was preceded in death by Irene S. Carbery, his loving wife, who on May 12, 2020 would have celebrated their 69th anniversary; his two sons, Donald Carbery (Freida), and Joseph Carbery (Robin); brothers, John Carbery, Robert, Carbery, and Michael Carbery; and sisters, Sister Rose Alice and Sister Elizabeth Marie.
He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Trouesdale (Roger) and Mary Kolodziejczyk, his sister, Janet Carbery of Syracuse, New York; and sisters in law, Dorothy Fonza and Anne Clark. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
We hope those reading this short obituary will be gratified to know that it is possible for people of good character to succeed at life, remain kind and reach their goal of Heaven.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Stan will be interred in Greenlawn Cemetery in Warners, NY next to his loving wife.
