Charles Sprint Crisman, Jr., “Sonny”, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1934 in Winchester. He was a graduate of John Handley High School. After high school, Sonny served in the US Navy, stationed in Quantico, VA. He worked for his parents at Crisman Cleaners prior to opening his own business, Crisman Rug and Furniture Cleaners. Sonny managed the Health Center Duckpin Lanes in Winchester, and managed Northside Lanes for approximately 40 years prior to retiring.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. Crisman, SR. and Emily Hobbs Crisman. He is survived by one sister, Margaret Kostel of Williamsburg, VA and one brother, Marshall Crisman (Sally) of California; one daughter, Margaret Lynn Rowles of Maurertown, VA; three sons, Charles Robert Crisman (Brenda) of Winchester, Timothy Sprint Crisman (Ina Rae) of Strasburg, and Thomas Alva Crisman of Harpers Ferry, WV; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two nieces and three nephews. He is also survived by a special friend, Nina Wilkins of Baker, WV.
Because of social distancing concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to The Veteran’s Administration. You can donate on line at www.volunteer.va.gov.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.