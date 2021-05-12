Charles "Steve" Baker, 72, of Martinsburg, WV passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Berkeley Medical Center.
Born July 28, 1948 in Winchester, VA he was the son of the late Joseph William Baker, Sr., and Grace Elizabeth Braithwaite Baker.
He was a diesel mechanic at Dulles Airport.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Lohmeyer Baker; two sons, Wayne Baker and wife, Rebecca, Travis Michael Baker; one daughter, Nicole Wilt and husband, Joe all of Martinsburg; three grandchildren, Michael Crawford, Amber Wilt and Zackary Baker; two brothers, Billy Baker of Inwood, and Ronnie Baker of Bluff City, TN; one sister, Joyce Jackson and husband, David of Berryville, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Pleasant View Memory Gardens with Pastor Eric Fraley officiating. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
