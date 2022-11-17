Charles T. “Chuck” Call Charles T. “Chuck” Call died peacefully at home in Front Royal, VA on November 12 of complications from appendiceal cancer. He is survived by his three beloved children, Shayla, Dash and Jag Fitzsimmons-Call; his devoted partner Sarah Convissor; his mother JoAnne Call; his sister Carole Ticer and brothers Chris and Craig Call of Dallas, TX; and a large community of friends and colleagues around the world.
When he was not taking his boys to soccer games, watching his daughter perform at rhetoric competitions, or volunteering as an EMT in his community, Chuck was an associate professor in American University’s International Peace and Conflict Resolution Program, where he had taught since 2005, and where his research and teaching focused on peacebuilding, anti-impunity, and preventing violent conflict. He also served as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution since 2016. He earned his BA from Princeton University’s School of Public & International Affairs, and his PhD in Politics and International Relations from Stanford University. From 1999-2004, he was an Assistant Professor at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, where he was the principal investigator for Governance in War-Torn Societies project.
Highly regarded as a scholar-practitioner, Chuck’s academic contributions reflected his lifelong engagement in policy arenas to find durable solutions to armed conflict. After college, he spent over a year volunteering in a rural community of displaced persons in wartime El Salvador – a seminal experience that solidified his personal commitment to peace and justice. Shortly after finishing his doctoral coursework at Stanford, Chuck took a 4-year leave from academia to work with the Washington Office on Latin America, where his deeply researched reports brought an important critical perspective to US security and drug policy.
Known for his incisive intellect, Chuck was never hesitant to challenge conventional thinking, a trait he brought to his multiple and wide-ranging engagements with the international community. He managed a prolific level of policy-relevant commitments, speaking and writing throughout his career at policy conferences and meetings around the world. Over the years, he also consulted for a variety of international organizations, including the UN Development Program, the Ford Foundation, USAID, the International Peace Institute, the Center for International Cooperation, and Human Rights Watch (for which he carried out research trips to Colombia and Chechnya).
In between his academic appointments at Brown and American University, Chuck spent 2004-2005 in the Department of Political Affairs of the UN General Secretariat in New York, where he led a policy review of the UN’s post-conflict peacebuilding efforts. From 2012-2018 he was a member of the UN Secretary General’s Advisory Group on the UN Peacebuilding Fund. In 2017, he provided research oversight and contributed to the first ever joint UN/World Bank report, Pathways for Peace: Inclusive Approaches to Preventing Violent Conflict.
Following the publication of his pathbreaking book, Why Peace Fails: The Causes and Prevention of Civil War Recurrence, Chuck took a public service leave from American University, from 2012-2014, to serve as a Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of Stabilization and Conflict Operations. For his contributions -- leading a revision to the Department’s Interagency Conflict Assessment Framework and providing oversight to Latin American operations -- the State Department awarded him a “Superior Honor Award” in 2014.
In recent years, Chuck returned to a focus on Central America, traveling frequently to the region and producing a body of work analyzing international anti-impunity mechanisms, particularly in Honduras and Guatemala. He also became a much-valued board member of Cristosal, the leading human rights organization that began in El Salvador and expanded to Honduras and Guatemala. At Cristosal, he recently helped create an advisory committee of experts to provide ongoing advice addressing democratic backsliding in the region.
Chuck was a devoted father, mentor to students and colleagues, and loyal friend to all who were fortunate enough to fall within his orbit, always ready to do whatever was needed to help the people in his life. His love for his children, friends, Dr. Pepper, salsa dancing and spicy foods was legendary.
Friends and family will hold a celebration of Chuck’s life at a later date. Gifts in Chuck’s memory can be made to Cristosal and/or the Washington Office on Latin America.
