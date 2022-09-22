Charles Thacher Pinkham
Charles Thacher Pinkham, 88, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Charles was born in Brattleboro, VT, in 1934, the son of the late Vernon Curtis Pinkham and Zaida Natalie Hallock. He retired after 20 years of service as a Colonel in the United States Air Force. Charles is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and attended Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
He married Janet Muriel Heywood on June 14, 1958, in Burlington, VT.
Charles is survived by his wife; daughter, Deborah Torrance of Overland Park, KS; son, Scott Pinkham (Edie) of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Angela, Winston, Zak, Nick and Taylor; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Annabelle Miller of Conover, NC; brother, Carlos Pinkham of Northfield, VT.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Pinkham.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
