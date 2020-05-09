Charles Thomas Fortune “Tommy”
Charles Thomas “Tommy” Fortune, 81, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Fortune was born in 1939 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Charles Fortune and Frances Bageant; stepson of the late Dawson Bageant and Eleanor Fortune. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Fortune retired from Giant Food after 20 years of service and from Kraft/Nabisco after 20 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church. Mr. Fortune was always happy and loved to be around people to share one of his many jokes. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
He married Frances Virginia Haymaker on July 5, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 60 years is a daughter, Deborah Jean Fortune Keys of Boston, VA and a son, Jeffrey Hunter Fortune of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Whitney Breeden, Josh Keys, and Christopher Hunter Fortune (Lindsay Norman); great grandchildren, Jessie, Wyatt, Raleigh Jane, Bryce, Ryker, and Chase; brothers, Charles James Fortune, Jr. of Forest, VA, Earl Fortune of Fredericksburg, VA, Donnie Bageant, Steve Bageant, and Gary Bageant all of Winchester, VA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Reverend Mike Moulden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 and Henry & William Evans Home for Children, 330 E. Leicester Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
