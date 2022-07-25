Charles "Tim" Coates
Charles "Tim" Coates, 64, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Winchester, Va., passed away July 22, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maude and Emory Stotler; and his father, Charles William Coates Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn A. Coates; daughter, Jessie Elizabeth Coates-Zupo (Hunter); mother, Juanita Fertig; brother, Christopher Coates (Dixie); and other cherished family members.
Tim was a graduate of James Wood High School (1976) in Winchester, Va.
He loved music, reading, gardening and working out. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
