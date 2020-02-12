Charles W. Fletcher III

Charles William Fletcher III, 92, of Middletown, Virginia died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Fletcher was born July 31, 1927 in Washington, DC, the son of Charles William Fletcher, Jr. and Mildred Garnett Payne Fletcher.
He was a civil engineer with C & P Telephone.
He served in the U. S. Navy.
He was married to the late Harriett Brown Fletcher who died on April 7, 1984.
Surviving are two sons, John Andrew Fletcher and his wife, Phyllis of Middletown, VA and Charles W. “Chip” Fletcher IV and his wife, Patty, of Woodstock, VA; a daughter, Patricia “Pat” Lynn Saunders and her husband, Lloyd, of Kitty Hawk, NC; a sister, Julia Crouch of Nokesville, VA; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
