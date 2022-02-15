Charles W. Orndorff Charles Wesley Orndorff, 85, of Augusta, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Charles was born on January 26, 1937, in Delray, WV, the son of the late Wood and Luella F. Wilkins Orndorff. He was a farmer and previously worked for Unimin Corporation in Gore, VA, Howard Shockey and Sons as a crane operator in Winchester, VA, was a member of the Delray Church of Christ in Delray, WV where he served as an elder, a 1956 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Charles loved farming, hunting and most of all being with his family.
Charles married Darlene A. Pennington Orndorff on September 18, 1961, in Bridgeport, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 60 years is a son: Charles K. “Kent” Orndorff (Tracy) of Augusta, WV; a daughter: Pamela G. Dienst (Jeff) of Huntington, WV; a brother: Harold Orndorff of Delray, WV and two grandchildren: Katlyn M. Orndorff and Lucus K. Orndorff.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Roy and Don Orndorff.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Delray Church of Christ. Officiating will be David Webster & Ansel Peer, Ministers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military rights accorded by the United States Army.
The family will receive at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Tuesday, February 15th from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the Delray Church of Christ, 1108 Green Lane Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
