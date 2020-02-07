Charles Wesley Thackston, 71, of Boyce, Virginia, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Boyce, Virginia.
Mr. Thackston was born November 28, 1948 in Virginia, son of the late Dorothy Mae Weakly Shepherd and Winter C. Shepherd.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served during Vietnam. He was retired.
Surviving are a daughter, Sara Thackston Miller of Culpeper, VA; grandsons, Aiden Miller and Joseph Miller; and his former wife and best friend, Susie Kagey of Bunker Hill, WV.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
