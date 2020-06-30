Charles W. Washington, Sr.
Charles Wesley Washington, Sr., 74, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Washington was born August 28, 1945 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of John Lewis Washington, Sr. and Sadie Amelia Finley Washington.
He married Sharon Yvette Medley on July 29, 1967 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Charles was a professional driver for over 40 years, lastly employed by Skyline Express. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department and a Police Officer for the Town of Stephens City, VA. He loved fishing, antique cars, and street rods.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Charles Wesley Washington, Jr. of Winchester, VA and William Ray Jenkins (Norrissa) of Martinsburg, WV; two daughters, Charmissa Denise-Elizabeth Biscoe (Kevin) of Stephens City, VA and Keysha Dawn Mathes (Gregg) of Winchester, VA; five granddaughters, Twana Myers, Nykeya Paige (Benjamin), Shauneece and Asia Mathes, and Tasha Virts (Billy); nine grandsons, Gregory Mathes, Sr. (Jacqueline), Robert Thomas (Ieshia Fogle), Tyrell Biscoe (December), and William, Jr., Asaion, ZyQuay, Neko, Amir, and Kyyon Jenkins; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, his twin, Charlena Childs of Laurel, MD and Elizabeth Washington Washington (James) of Winchester, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Sadie Williams and four brothers, John Washington, Jr., Robert Washington, Richard Washington, and Franklin Washington; and a grandson, Joshua Washington, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville, VA with Minister Charmissa D. Biscoe officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
