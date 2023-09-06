Charles Warren Ridley
Charles Warren Ridley, age 68, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Friday, August 25, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on October 12, 1954 in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.
He was a high school graduate. Charles served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a carpenter. Charles enjoyed hunting.
Charles is survived by his wife, Annabelle Jane Puffinberger Ridley of Berkeley Springs, two sons, Charlie Ridley of Gerrardstown, WV and Rusty J. Ridley of Berkeley Springs, WV.
He was preceded in death by one son, Bradley K. Ridley.
Services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
