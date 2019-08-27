Charles Warren Schlager, Jr., 65, of Winchester, passed away on August 21, 2019.
Charles was born December 3, 1953, in Washington, D.C. to Mary Elizabeth Williams and Charles Warren Schlager, Sr. He received a B.S. in Psychology from Shenandoah University. He worked with a professional photographer for a period of time, but he loved to go out into nature and take his own photographs. He loved the outdoors, and camping. He loved cats. He loved his flower garden and took great pleasure when they came back up every spring. He especially enjoyed listening to organ music in the solitude of his home on Sundays.
He is survived by his two sisters, Catherine A. S. Barley of Winchester and Susan Geiger of Damascus, MD.
His services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association P.O. Box 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058.
