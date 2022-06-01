Charlie Coulter
Charles Stephen Coulter, a 15-year resident of Frederick, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Hospital at the age of 94.
Charlie was born June 30, 1927 in Wilsonburg, WV, one of four siblings of the late Hester and James Coulter. After graduating from Belington High School in Belington, WV, Charlie served as an FAA air traffic controller in the US Air Force on Johnson Island and later as a communications specialist with the US Army at its Alternative National Warning Center in Fort Richie, MD.
Charlie was an avid Amateur Radio Operator (license# W4HWP), a life member of the Middletown AmVets Post #9 in Middletown, MD, and a 60-year member of the Belington Masonic Lodge #125 in Belington, MD. Prior to living in Frederick, he was a 9-year resident of Winchester, VA and then a 32-year resident of Middletown, MD where he was a member of the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ.
Along with his parents and his wife, Elizabeth Ann Coulter, Charlie is preceded by his brother, John Coulter, and his sister, Myrtle Leary.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Margaret Tingler (Chesterfield, VA); stepson, Allen Kenneth Legge Jr. (Raleigh NC); step grandson, Troy Legge (Charlotte, NC); Troy’s mother, Gayla Legge (Raleigh NC); and step granddaughters, Anna & Lauren Legge, and their mother, Julie Shinabery (Marvin, NC).
In addition to his survivors, Charlie will be missed by close friends Mike Ferrell, Carolyn Legge, Fran Stup, and Hillal Eastburn.
Charlie will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Ann, in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.