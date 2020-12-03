Charlott Joan Rollins
Charlott Joan Rollins, 89, passed away Sunday, November 29th at Westminster Canterbury of the Shenandoah Valley. She suffered from vascular dementia and finally succumbed to Covid-19.
A lifelong resident of Loudoun County, Joan was born March 25th, 1931 at home in Taylorstown. The youngest child of William Arthur and Annabel Hickman Rollins, she lived in her childhood home for 84 years. She graduated from Lovettsville High School in 1949 and immediately went to work for C&P Telephone Company. During her years as a customer service rep, she saw many changes within the company, including two name changes (Bell Atlantic/Verizon). She received numerous awards of merit, including, upon retirement, 42 years of perfect attendance.
Although Joan never had children of her own, as a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant UMC, she taught children’s Sunday School over four decades. She dearly loved and touched the lives of many children, especially those in her church. During retirement, Joan enjoyed working on projects at home and church, gardening and volunteering at Loudoun Medical Center where she was a member of the infamous “Lunch Bunch”. In 2009, she was awarded Outstanding Volunteer of the Year of the Loudoun Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Joan is survived by numerous cousins, 8 nieces and nephews, including her devoted nephew/God-son, Michael Main, who oversaw her care the last years of her life. She was preceded in death by her life-partner of over 70 years, Raymond Laycock, and siblings James, William and Marion(Main).We would like to express our heart-felt appreciation to the healthcare staff at Westminster Canterbury. The compassionate care “Jo-Jo” received during her 3 years there was unsurpassed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 13266 Taylorstown Rd, Leesburg, VA 20176 or Westminster Canterbury (staff appreciation fund), 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr, Winchester, VA 22603.
