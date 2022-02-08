Charlotte A. Payne-Conard Charlotte A. Payne-Conard, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on February 6, 2022, at Fox Trail Assisted Living Facility. Ms. Payne-Conard was born in 1940, the daughter of the Late Fred and Bessie Dicker.
Charlotte was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Maine, Class of 1958. She retired as an Executive Assistant at the Army Corps of Engineers and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
Charlotte married Carl Conard in August of 1991. Mr. Conard preceded her in death in 2006.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ms. Payne-Conard was preceded in death by her first husband, William D. Payne Sr. and two brothers, Don Dicker and Cliff Dicker.
Charlotte is survived by her son, William “Doug” Payne Jr. (Jennifer) of Winchester, VA; her stepdaughters: Sherry Boone (Daniel) of Buckhannon, VA, Terry Payton (Perry) of Warrenton, VA, and Barbie Daigle (Dee) of Warrenton, VA; her granddaughter, Danyell Payne of Maurertown, VA; and her sister, Dottie Albert (George) of Lincoln, ME.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10 from 6:00-8:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, February 11 at 10:00am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Daniel Boone officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
