Charlotte A. Stickels “Baby Ann” Charlotte Ann Stickels, 92, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in Rose Hill Health & Rehab, Berryville.
Baby Ann was born May 16, 1930, in Berryville to the late Henry Asa Stickels and Lillie Frances Lanham Stickels.
She retired from Doubleday where she worked as a label typer in Berryville.
She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church and the Clarke County Senior Center.
In addition to her parents, her siblings, Clifton A., Connie B., Lonnie R., and Lilliam F. Stickels, all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving cousins, Joyce, Lisa, and Jordan Cooke.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarke County Senior Center, 225 Al Smith Cr., Berryville, VA 22611 or to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 446 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
