Charlotte Ann Boyd, 80, of Stephenson, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born May 3, 1939 in Kabletown, WV the daughter of John Sr., and Fannie Cunningham Shaffer.
She was married to Robert Boyd for 15 years.
She was a member of Little Mountain United Methodist Church, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue and a lifetime member of Clearbrook Fire and Rescue.
Professionally, she worked for and retired from National Fruit, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Friendly Mart.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Nethers Keicer and her husband Pete, and Becky Lauck and her husband, Chester all of Winchester; grandchildren, Josh and Jeremy Lauck, and Tiffany Nethers; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ryliegh, and Brynlee Lauck, and Bo Butler, and many nieces and nephews.
Her son, Carroll Pierce Jr.; son-in-law, Jeff Nethers; siblings, Dorothy Manuel and John Shaffer, Jr., preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Phelps Funeral Service 311 Hope Drive officiated by Reverend Kent Woodward.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Casket Bearers will be Josh and Jeremy Lauck, Tiffany Nethers, Jim Pearce, Elwood Patterson, and Victor Riggleman.
Friends will be received from 7-9:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue at 141 Spinning Wheel Ln, Winchester, VA 22603 or Clearbrook Fire and Rescue at 1256 Brucetown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
