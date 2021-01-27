Charlotte Ann Butler McKee
Charlotte Ann Butler McKee, 77, of Stephenson, VA went home to be with her Savior, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Charlotte was born August 15, 1943 in Winchester, VA; the daughter of the late Fair Gus Butler and Winifred Kathleen Poole Butler. She married Leslie Raymond McKee, July 1, 1961 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death, January 1, 2015.
She worked at Henkel Harris, but was also well known as the Hostess at Captain D’s for years. Charlotte loved hymn sings, bus trips, and trail rides. She was also an avid Apple Blossom attendant, never missing a year. Charlotte hosted her own corner on Washington and Cork, arriving in the wee hours to be sure to have a place for her family and friends. She was a member of Galilee Christian Church.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Karen Diane Keister (Rob) of Romney, WV, Leslie Allen “Red” McKee (Tina) of Winchester, and Krista McKee Saffelle (Andrew) of Armel, VA; grandchildren, Jackie, Michael, Clay, Drew, Ted, Curtis, and Rachel; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Steven Butler and sister Glenda Combs. She is also survived by her dog “Friday” who fulfilled his purpose by being her faithful companion to the end.
A funeral service will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Moulden officiating. Burial will follow at Old Stone Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday between the hours of 1:00 8:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Saffelle, Andrew Howard, Stewart Cooper, Tim Combs, Larry Shifflett and Doug Bromley, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charlotte to Galilee Christian Church, 1831 Welltown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
