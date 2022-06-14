Charlotte C. Jones Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Friend
Family and friends lost a woman of phenomenal character, heart and faith when Charlotte Ann Carter Jones, 81, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. Her selflessness, compassion, love for everyone she encountered, bright light, open arms and welcoming smile will be truly missed.
Charlotte was born June 26,1940, in Staunton, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Russell Carter and Waneta Adams Carter. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School. She took pride in organizing her class reunions and keeping her classmates connected. She worked in the bookkeeping department at the Bank of Clarke County soon after graduation. She later carried the love of accounting and bookkeeping to Berryville Lumber Company and Jim Barb Realty. She also enjoyed time as the ice cream lady at D. G. Cooley and undertaking correspondence for a friend’s Bed & Breakfast business.
She married her soulmate, John Wayne Jones, on June 24, 1961, in Berryville, Virginia. In between employment at the bank and lumber company, she spent time in Texas, as Wayne’s Army detachment took them to Fort Hood. Wayne preceded her in death December 17, 2008. Surely there are a lot of jitterbugs, slow dances and Texas Two Steps touching the clouds right now.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Hummer of Berryville, VA, and Jennifer Sechrist of Marshall, VA; and four grandchildren, Andrea Wilson (Brian), Matthew Hummer, Camaryn Sechrist, and Caelyn Sechrist, and a great-granddaughter, Ava Wilson. They will carry on their mother’s/
grandmother’s (Nattie) courage and compassion, unconditional love and empathy, humor and hope, kindness and gentleness, strength and faith.
A son, Duane Keith Jones; a grandson, Oliver Jones; a half-brother, Bill Peters, and a son-in-law, Ken Hummer II, preceded her in death. We are comforted knowing that she is in the arms of loved ones.
GOD BLESS OUR NOW HEAVENLY ANGEL! As each of us desperately miss our best friend, as you always told us, we are holding you deep within our hearts and softly in our arms. We love you all our hearts Mom/Nattie!
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, June 18, 2022 , at the Berryville Baptist Church with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wilson, Brett Fuller, Clay Brumback, Aaron Lloyd, Jonathan Barr and Dave Johnson.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and American Stroke Association.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
