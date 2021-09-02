Charlotte (Hammer) Legg Notzelman, 85, of Stephens City, Virginia, died unexpectedly on August 29, 2021.
She was born on May, 11, 1936 in Rockingham County Virginia, the daughter of the late Willis S. and Lillian A. Hammer and is survived by son, Anthony Legg and wife, Michelle; step-daughter Cathy Notzelman and husband, Gary; step-daughter Linda Notzelman; step-son Greg Notzelman and wife, Karyn; seven grandchildren: Nicky, Kenny, Zoe, Katia, Hillary, Tyler and Nathaniel; sister-in-law Claire Hammer; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Willis Hammer, Jr. and half-brother, Norman Hammer.
Charlotte graduated from James Wood High School in 1955 and married the late Kenneth E. Legg in 1956. She was a graduate of West Virginia College of Beauty Culture and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
She married the late William Notzelman in 1976 and returned to Virginia in 2006 from North Carolina, where she and Bill had lived for 20 years. She was retired from Belk department store in Mooresville, NC where she was a manager for Estee Lauder.
She was an active member of the Alpha Omega sorority, Kernstown United Methodist Church and the Loyal Order of Women of the Moose. She was also a volunteer at the Winchester Medical Center Gift Shop. She loved to travel, read and garden. Charlotte cared deeply about others and made many wonderful friends in her life.
The family will receive friends at 11am on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown. Masks will be required at the church. Funeral services will follow directly, beginning at 1pm with Rev. Gary Heaton, officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, Virginia. After the services, friends and family are invited to gather at Kernstown United Methodist Church for fellowship and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 North Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or online at winrescue.org.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.